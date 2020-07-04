Earlier this year in March, Sony confirmed that Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC, but except for a vague ‘summer’ timeline, we didn’t know a release date yet. Well, we now have one. Developer Guerrilla Games has announced that Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is coming to PC on August 7.

It will be available from Steam and Epic Games Store, and is already up for pre-orders at $15.99 (Rs. 1,099 in India via Steam). Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition includes the core game, The Frozen Wilds expansion, Carja Storm Ranger Outfit and Carja Mighty Bow, Banuk Trailblazer Outfit and Banuk Culling Bow, and a digital art book among other items.

Here are the system requirements for playing the critically-acclaimed game on your PC:

MINIMUM RECOMMENDED OS Windows 10 64-bits Windows 10 64-bits Processor Intel Core [email protected] or

AMD FX [email protected] Intel Core [email protected] or

Ryzen 5 [email protected] Memory 8GB RAM 16 GB RAM Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or

AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or

AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB) DirectX Version 12 Version 12 Storage 100 GB available space 100 GB available space