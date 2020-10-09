Amazon Prime day sale is all set to take place on October 13 and 14. The sale kicks off at 12 AM PT on Tuesday, October 13 and will run through till 11:59 PM PT Wednesday, October 14. Ahead of the sale, HONOR has already announced its offers on its HONOR 9X Pro smartphone and wearables, which include smartwatches and earbuds.

The HONOR 9X Pro is getting a £50 discount, and it will sell for £199.99. It features a 6.59-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display and is powered by the Kirin 810 SoC, paired with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU. As for the optics, it sports a triple rear camera setup of 48MP + 8MP + 2MP. On. the front lies a 16MP selfie shooter. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

Coming to the wearables, the HONOR Watch GS Pro will sell for £199.99 as opposed to the £249.99 price tag. The HONOR Watch GS Pro comes with a rugged design with 316L stainless steel bezel, high-precision metal finishing technology. It offers navigation capabilities including a GPS Route Back Function to guide you safely back to your starting point, as well as weather alerts and sunrise and sunset notifications, ideal for ambitious adventurers on longer treks. Additionally, it supports more than 100 workout modes including mountain climbing, hiking, skiing, indoor and outdoor running and more. It features a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display, MIL-STD-810G certification, HiSilicon Kirin A1 chipset, GPS, built-in speaker and mic for calls.

Furthermore, the HONOR Watch ES customers will get a free HONOR Choice TWS Earbuds alongside their purchase. The wearable was launched in Europe as HONOR’s version of HUAWEI Watch Fit. It comes with a rectangular dial, instead of the usual circular or square dial seen on most of the smartwatches. It includes 24/ heart rate monitoring, SpO2 level measurement, sleep tracking, stress measurement and more fitness-centric features.