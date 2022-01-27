Honor’s “The Power of Magic” event gets an official date

We are getting closer to Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress that is scheduled to take place between February 28 and March 4. It is already shaping up to be a very interesting week, as we have already started to receive invitations for some of the upcoming events. For instance, we already know that Honor will be holding its special event on the same day the show starts, as it invites us to see “The Power of Magic.”

Honor’s “The Power of Magic” will take place on February 28, at 1 PM CET during the upcoming MWC. Unfortunately, there are no further details about what we may get to see during that event, but at least we know that it will be a global launch event, so maybe we can see new devices.

The company has already launched the Honor Magic V, the first foldable device powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. And we don’t expect to see a new variant of this device, but who knows. Still, the “The Power of Magic” makes us believe that this event will have something to do with the latest Honor Magic V, or maybe another smartphone that comes to be part of Honor’s Magic phones.

Rumors also suggest that we may get a new Honor MagicBook laptop or even a tablet, but we can’t confirm that information just yet. Whatever the case, we will keep you posted in case we get new information that may shine some light on what Honor has prepared for its upcoming event.

