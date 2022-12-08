Take advantage of the latest deals available at HONOR.com, where you will find the HONOR 70 and other amazing products receiving Christmas discounts

We start today’s deals with HONOR’s latest and exclusive Christmas deals, where you will find great offers on some of the company’s best products. Savings start with the HONOR 70, which is now available for just £400 after scoring an £80 discount on its 128GB storage model. This device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor, 8GB RAM, a large 6.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh rates, and a killer camera setup that includes a primary 54MP shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide and macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The best part is that this camera features Solo Cut Mode, which will let you capture two videos at the same time.

You can also get more storage space with the 256GB model, which comes in at £430 after the latest savings, and remember that this device comes with a free pair of HONOR Earbuds 2 Lite in Glacier White, HONOR 70 PU Case in black and a 3-month trial of PowerDirector.

HONOR deals don’t stop there, as you will also be able to score £40 savings on the HONOR Pad 8, which now sells for £230. It packs a beautiful 12-inch 2K HONOR FullView display with an 87 percent screen-to-body ratio. You also get eight loudspeakers placed symmetrically on both sides to deliver an immersive audio experience and don’t worry about your battery running out, as it also features a 7250mAh battery that will have you watching your favorite shows longer.

However, one of my favorite deals comes with the HONOR MagicBook 16, which now sells for £550 after the latest £300 discount. This sexy-looking laptop comes with a large 16-inch display, AMD’s Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, a fingerprint reader for easy and secure access, and more. Of course, you will also find other great savings on the HONOR Magic4 Pro, HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro, and even the HONOR Watch GS. So head over to hihonor.com to see if there’s something for you.