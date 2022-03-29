HONOR X9 5G is now official with a 48MP camera, Snapdragon 695, and 66W fast charging

HONOR today announced the latest member to join the X-series lineups, the HONOR X9 5G. The HONOR X9 packs the Snapdragon 695 chipset, supports 66W fast wired charging, and has a triple camera setup on the back. The device packs a familiar design, and it has a circular camera setup on the back. HONOR also recently announced the HONOR Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro, Magic 4 Ultimate, and the HONOR X8.

The new HONOR X9 5G weighs 189grams, and it has dimensions of 166.07 x 75.78 x 8.05mm. It supports Dual SIM, and it has a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor. The display pack a large 6.81-inch HONOR FullView Display, and it supports 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It has a resolution of 2,388 x 1,080. There is also a hole-punch cutout at the top that packs a 16MP f/2.45 selfie camera.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

On the inside, it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (6nm) chipset, and it has two clocks running at 2.2GHz, and six cores at 1.8GHz. It has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but there are also 8/128GB, and 8/256GB configurations available.

The primary camera is a 48MP f/1.8 sensor, and the circular setup on the back also packs a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 depth camera. The device is powered by a 4,800 mAh battery, and it supports 66W fast wired (HONOR SuperCharge) charging. HONOR says that it can go from 0 to 50% in just 15 minutes, and 81% in just 30 minutes. The device runs Magic UI 4.2, based on Android 11.

The HONOR X9 5G will be available in three colors, Titanium Silver, Ocean Blue, and Midnight Black. The device is available today in Malaysia from HONOR’s website, and it will cost RM 1,099 (~$260).