Honor X8 leaks reveal possible specs, pricing and more

We have received new information about one of the new devices that may get announced during the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2022 at Barcelona. The latest leak reveals what could be the final design of the Honor X8, as well as some other details, which include specs and even a possible price tag.

According to the German site WinFuture, Honor plans to launch a new mid-range smartphone for global markets. This new Honor X8 may be announced next week in Barcelona during the upcoming MWC 2022.

Rumors also claim that this device may take after the Honor X30i launched back in November in China, so that kind of helps to guess what we may be getting inside the new Honor X8. Unfortunately, this new model will allegedly miss out on 5G support, which is a bummer considering that the Honor X30i packs a 5G modem. Whatever the case, we are still expecting to get 128GB storage space with no expandable storage in the base model.

Unlike the Honor X30i, i.e. the Chinese model on which the Honor X8 is based, the international version does not support 5G networks. Instead, Honor limits the X8 to LTE support, i.e. 4G networks. With prices starting at around 200 euros, the aim is to appeal primarily to price-conscious customers who are not dependent on 5G support. (Machine Translation)

Another important change is that the new Honor X8 will allegedly arrive with an unnamed chipset with 4x Cortex-A73 cores capable of running at 2.4GHz and 4x Cortex-A53 cores that will top out at 1.9GHz. However, the rest of the specs are allegedly the same, as the device will also mimic the design of the Honor X30i.

If you’re interested in purchasing the Honor X8, you will most likely have to end up paying around €200, and it seems that you could have three color options to choose from, including Silver, Blue, and Black. Now, we only have to wait until next week to see if this is not just another crazy rumor.

Source: WinFuture