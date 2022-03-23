HONOR X8 launches globally with 6.7-inch display and quad camera setup

HONOR today announced the brand new HONOR X8, the latest smartphone, to join the X series of smartphone lineup from the company. The new HONOR X8 comes with a stylish and thin design, and the phone comes with a large display and slim bezels. It features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and a 6.7-inch display.

The HONOR X8 weighs 177 grams, and it’s 7.45mm thin. The new HONOR X8 comes with a large 6.7-inch display and 2,388 x 1,080 resolution, and it has 1.1mm small bezels all around. Like other HONOR smartphones, it has a Low Blue Light Certification, and the company says it's excellent for reading, watching videos, even in dimly lit environments.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, and it has 6GB of built-in memory, but users can add 2GB using the HONOR RAM Turbo technology, which uses a small portion of the flash storage. The maximum RAM that users can achieve is 8GB.

The smartphone comes equipped with a quad-camera setup. It packs a 64MP primary sensor, a 5MP f/2.2 120-degree wide-angle, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP portrait sensor. The phone also has a hole-punch cutout on the top-center of the display.

The HONOR X8 has a 4,000 mAh battery, and it supports 22.5W fast wired charging using the HONOR SuperCharge technology. HONOR says that a quick 10-minute charge can provide up to three hours of video playback.

The HONOR X8 will be available in three colors, Titanium Silver, Midnight Black, and Ocean Blue. The device will be available from March 24, and users will be able to pre-order in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. The phone will be available to purchase from HONOR’s website for 899 AED, or about $244.