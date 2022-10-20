Let's see how the new HONOR X6 smartphone compares to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy A13, the Realme 8 5G, and other smartphones under £150.

The newest addition to HONOR's budget-friendly X series has made it to the United Kingdom. For a price of £150, the HONOR X6 offers a lot, including a big 6.5-inch waterdrop-notch display, a 5,000 mAh battery, a 50MP primary camera, and more. In this comparison guide, let's take a look at what the HONOR X6 has to offer and see how it compares to the budget smartphones from other Android manufacturers, such as the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G and Realme 8 5G.

Starting with the design and build materials, it all comes down to your preference, as all three smartphones offer plastic build and frame. In fact, the HONOR X6, the Samsung Galaxy A13, and the Realme 8 are similar in terms of their dimensions as well. At 185 grams, the Realme 8 weighs the least of the bunch, compared to the HONOR X6 and Galaxy A13, which weigh 194 grams and 195 grams, respectively.

Shifting our focus to the front, the Realme 8 offers the best screen. It packs a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display that boasts an FHD+ resolution and support for up to 90Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it features a better-looking punch-hole notch, while the other two have waterfall notch designs.

The Samsung Galaxy A13 settles for the second spot with its 6.5-inch LCD panel, which also refreshes at 90Hz, but offers only 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. While the HONOR X6 also offers a large 6.5-inch display, its refresh rate is limited to only 60Hz. It also comes with the same resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels as the Galaxy A13.

In this day and age, when even social media apps are resource-intensive, having a high refresh rate display ensures that customers have a smooth experience. Therefore, Realme 8 beats out the other two smartphones when it comes to the display segment.

As far as raw processing power is concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A13 levels with the Realme 8 5G with its MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. This chipset is based on the 7nm node process architecture and offers two powerful Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six 'efficiency' Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz.

The HONOR X6 is a bit behind in this department as well due to its inferior MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. This chip is based on older 12nm node architecture. And, in contrast to the Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55 cores found on the other two smartphones, the Helio G25 employs slower Cortex-A53 cores. It's also worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy A13 and the Realme 8 offer 5G connectivity, while HONOR X6 only offers LTE connectivity.

When it comes to the cameras, the HONOR X6 beats both the Galaxy A13 and the Realme 8. While it features the same 50MP sensor as the Samsung Galaxy A13, HONOR has fine-tuned the sensor to perform better in both daylight and low-light scenarios. The Realme 8 smartphone features a slightly inferior 48MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture (same as the other two smartphones) and PDAF. All three smartphones come with a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

Even though all three smartphones feature 5,000 mAh batteries, the Realme 8 5G edges out the other two smartphones thanks to a faster-charging speed of 18W. The Samsung Galaxy A13 takes the second spot with 15W wired charging, while the HONOR X6 offers only 10W charging speed. There is no wireless charging present on any of the smartphones.

Category HONOR X6 Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Realme 8 5G Display 6.5-inch, TFT LCD, 720 x 1600 pixels, 60Hz 6.5-inch, PLS LCD, 720 x 1600 pixels, 90Hz 6.5-inch, IPS LCD, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 90Hz Processor MediaTek Helio G25 (12nm) MediaTek Dimensity 700 (7nm) MediaTek Dimensity 700 (7nm) CPU Features 4 x 2.0GHz Cortex-A53

4 x 1.5GHz Cortex-A53 2 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A76

6 x 2.0GHz Cortex-A55 2 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A76

6 x 2.0GHz Cortex-A55 Memory 4GB 4GB or 6GB 4GB, 6GB, 8GB Storage 64GB, 128GB 64GB, 128GB 64GB, 128GB Rear Cameras Primary: 50 MP, f/1.8, wide, PDAF

Macro: 2 MP, f/2.4

Depth: 2 MP, f/2.4 Primary: 50 MP, f/1.8, wide, PDAF

Macro: 2 MP, f/2.4

Depth: 2 MP, f/2.4 Primary: 48 MP, f/1.8, wide, PDAF

Macro: 2 MP, f/2.4

Depth: 2 MP, f/2.4 Front Camera 5 MP, f/2.2 5 MP, f/2.0, wide 16 MP, f/2.1, wide Connectivity No 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 Battery 5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh Charging 10W Wired Charging 15W Wired Charging 18W Wired Charging Ports USB-C, 3.5mm Headphone Jack USB-C, 3.5mm Headphone Jack USB-C, 3.5mm Headphone Jack Security Face Unlock, Side-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, PIN, Pattern, Password Side-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, PIN, Pattern, Password Side-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, PIN, Pattern, Password Operating System Magic UI 6.1 (Android 12) One UI 4.1 (Android 12) Realme UI 3.0 (Android 12) Colors Ocean Blue, Midnight Black Black, Green Supersonic Blue, Supersonic Black Starting Price £150 £160 £150

On the whole, the HONOR X6 seems like a good smartphone for the price. But the lack of 5G (which its competitors do offer), inferior chipset, slow charging speed, and 60Hz display make it a hard sell. What are your thoughts on the HONOR X6 smartphone? Would you buy this smartphone over the likes of Samsung Galaxy A13 5G and Realme 8 5G? Drop a comment down below and let us know!