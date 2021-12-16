HONOR X30 goes official with Snapdragon 695

HONOR started teasing us with an upcoming device earlier in October, and it even leaked yesterday in all of its glory, revealing the design and some of the specifications. HONOR went ahead and officially announced the brand new HONOR X30 mid-ranger, powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset.

The brand new HONOR X30 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, built on the 6nm process, and supports 5G connectivity. When it comes to memory and storage, it will be offered with 128GB and 256GB variants, and the memory will range from 6-12GB, based on which storage option you decide to go for. The X30 has a 6.8-inch LCD 1080 x 2388 display with 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has a punch-hole cutout on the top, which houses the 16MP selfie camera (via GSMArena).

Flipping the phone around to the back, we can see a massive circular camera module that has three sensors; a 48MP primary, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The last cutout is for the LED flash, and the middle of the doughnut camera shape only contains some branding information. As for endurance, the X30 has a 4,800mAh battery, and it supports 66W fast wired charging. HONOR says that it can go from 0 to 80% in just 30 minutes, which is in line with other devices in similar categories. It’s unclear if the company will bundle the charger inside the box, or if users will be required to purchase it separately.

The phone will run HONOR’s Magic UI 5.0 on top of Android 11, and it will be available in four colors, Black Silver, Gold, and Blue. The HONOR X30 will retail for CNY 1,499 ($235) for the 6/128GB configuration, while the higher-end model with 12/256GB will go for CNY 2,299 ($361). The X30 will be available in China from December 24, and it’s unclear if it will make it to other markets anytime soon.