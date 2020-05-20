HONOR X10 is now official. The company’s latest mid-ranger comes with a 6.63-inch FHD+ no-notch LCD display that accounts for a 92% screen-to-body ratio.

Moreover, the device comes equipped with a graphene cooling sheet. In the optics department, it has AIS handheld Super Night Scene 2.0, 30-second long exposure shooting option in professional mode and more.

HONOR X10 specifications

Display 6.63-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD

90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate SoC Kirin 820 5G RAM 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB, expandable up to 256GB with NM card Cameras Rear: 40MP (primary) + 8MP (ultra-wide) + 2MP (macro)

Front: 16MP pop-up Battery 4,300mAh with 22.5W fast charging OS Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1.1

It comes in Blue, Black, Silver and Orange color options. The HONOR X10 is priced at 1899 yuan (~ US$ 267 / Rs 20,200) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option costs 2199 yuan (~ US$ 309 / Rs 23,450 ) and the top-end 8GB RAM with 128GB storage model costs 2399 yuan (! US$ 337 / Rs 25,500 ).

It will be made available for order today and goes on sale in China starting May 26.

Source: Weibo