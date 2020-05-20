HONOR X10

HONOR X10 is now official. The company’s latest mid-ranger comes with a 6.63-inch FHD+ no-notch LCD display that accounts for a 92% screen-to-body ratio.

Moreover, the device comes equipped with a graphene cooling sheet. In the optics department, it has AIS handheld Super Night Scene 2.0, 30-second long exposure shooting option in professional mode and more.

HONOR X10 specifications

Display6.63-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD
90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate
SoCKirin 820 5G
RAM6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X
Storage128GB, expandable up to 256GB with NM card
CamerasRear: 40MP (primary) + 8MP (ultra-wide) + 2MP (macro)
Front: 16MP pop-up
Battery4,300mAh with 22.5W fast charging
OSAndroid 10 with Magic UI 3.1.1

It comes in Blue, Black, Silver and Orange color options. The HONOR X10 is priced at 1899 yuan (~ US$ 267 / Rs 20,200) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option costs 2199 yuan (~ US$ 309 / Rs 23,450 ) and the top-end 8GB RAM with 128GB storage model costs 2399 yuan (! US$ 337 / Rs 25,500 ).

It will be made available for order today and goes on sale in China starting May 26.

Source: Weibo

