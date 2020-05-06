HONOR X10 was recently spotted on TENAA telecom authority of China with limited specs. Now, we have a launch date. The phone will be announced on May 20.

The phone is tipped to feature an IPS LCD panel with Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor, which could be the Kirin 820 5G.

The HONOR X10 is listed to sport a quad rear camera setup of 40MP + 16MP + 8MP + 2MP. It is said to be made available in ​​Silver, Blue, Orange, and Black color options.

Further, the device is rumored to pack a 4,200mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging.