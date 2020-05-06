HOONOR X10

HONOR X10 was recently spotted on TENAA telecom authority of China with limited specs. Now, we have a launch date. The phone will be announced on May 20.

The phone is tipped to feature an IPS LCD panel with Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor, which could be the Kirin 820 5G.

The HONOR X10 is listed to sport a quad rear camera setup of 40MP + 16MP + 8MP + 2MP. It is said to be made available in ​​Silver, Blue, Orange, and Black color options.

Further, the device is rumored to pack a 4,200mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging.

You May Also Like
Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3 gets the Android 10 update, for the fourth time

Notably, this update is of just 32.69MB compared to the 1.33GB file size of previous updates that were canceled.

The Google Pixel 3a, TV’s, monitors and more devices are on sale today

Today’s deals will get you great savings on the Google Pixel 3a XL on B&H Photo Video, while Amazon gives you deals on smart TVs and gaming monitors
OnePlus Gallery

OnePlus Gallery 3.11.2 brings Google Lens shortcut

There aren’t other major changes in the new version.