HONOR X10 will be company’s next phone that is supposed to launch in May. Recently, the phone was spotted on TENAA telecom authority of China with limited specs. Now, the listings have been updated with important details including camera specs.

The phone is listed to feature an IPS LCD panel with Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor, which could be the Kirin 820 5G.

On the optics front, the HONOR X10 will sport a quad rear camera setup of 40MP + 16MP + 8MP + 2MP. It is said to be made available in ​​Silver, Blue, Orange, and Black color options.

The device is listed to pack a 4,200mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging.

Source: TENAA