HONOR X10 is all set to be launched on May 20. However, ahead of the launch, the phone has been spotted on Geekbench listing.

It scored 3084 and 9128 points in single-core and multi-core tests respectively. The phone runs Android 10 and it is powered by the HiSilicon SoC with a base frequency of 1.84GHz is the Kirin 820 5G chipset.

Further, it features 8GB of RAM. The device is rumored to sport a ull HD+ 6.63-inch notch-less IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The HONOR X10 is expected to come equipped with a triple rear camera setup of 48MP + 8MP + 2MP.

Via: MySmartPrice