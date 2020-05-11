HONOR X10

HONOR X10 was recently spotted on TENAA and soon, the launch date was announced as May 20. Leading up to the launch, the company is teasing its features.

HONOR has confirmed that the X10 will be powered by the Kirin 820 SoC. Hence, it will also support dual-mode 5G over 9 frequency bands.

The phone is tipped to feature an IPS LCD panel with Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is said to sport a quad rear camera setup of 40MP + 16MP + 8MP + 2MP.

Further, the device is rumored to pack a 4,200mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging.

Source: Weibo

