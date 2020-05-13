HONOR X10

HONOR X10 will be launched on May 20. Ahead of the launch, the company is teasing its features one by one.

The latest teasers suggest it will come with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Hence, promising a better viewing experience while scrolling, animations, and transitions than the conventional 60Hz display.

HONOR X10

It is already confirmed to be powered by the Kirin 820 5G chipset. As per its Geekbench listing, the device will feature 8GB of RAM. It is touted to sport a full HD+ 6.63-inch notch-less IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The HONOR X10 is expected to come equipped with a triple rear camera setup of 48MP + 8MP + 2MP.

You May Also Like
Google Pixel 4a, prakhar khanna

The Google Pixel 4a is already being used by top Google executives

We could’ve already received confirmation of one of the new hardware features of the Google Pixel 4a, directly from one of Google’s executives
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

These could be the new Samsung Galaxy S21 camera specs

The latest rumors mention the possible specs in the camera of the Samsung Galaxy S21, and they include a primary 150MP sensor
Huawei P40 Pro+ vs iPhone 11 Pro Max

HUAWEI P40 series starts receiving new EMUI 10.1.0.126 update

The update is being rolled out through OTA.