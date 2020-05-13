HONOR X10

HONOR X10 will be launched on May 20. Ahead of the launch, the company is teasing its features one by one.

The latest teasers suggest it will come with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Hence, promising a better viewing experience while scrolling, animations, and transitions than the conventional 60Hz display.

HONOR X10

It is already confirmed to be powered by the Kirin 820 5G chipset. As per its Geekbench listing, the device will feature 8GB of RAM. It is touted to sport a full HD+ 6.63-inch notch-less IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The HONOR X10 is expected to come equipped with a triple rear camera setup of 48MP + 8MP + 2MP.

