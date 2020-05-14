HONOR X10 is all set to be launched on May 20. Ahead of the launch, the company has teased it by revealing the design in a poster.

As per the new teaser, the HONOR X10 will feature a full-screen display, meaning that it will sport a pop-up selfie camera. Further, there’s a triple rear camera setup on the back arranged in a vertical rectangular module on the top left corner of the device.

The “Super Night Vision” text imprinted inside the camera housing suggests that the X10 will be good at capturing brighter shots in dim-light conditions. It is rumored to feature a Sony IMX600y RYYB 40-megapixel main shooter.

Moreover, the phone is equipped with a headphone jack on the top edge.

Earlier teasers have confirmed the presence of a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It will be powered by the Kirin 820 5G chipset.

Source: Weibo