HONOR has launched the X10 Max 5G with a massive display today. The device features a 7.09-inch display with a waterdrop notch. It comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The big phone measures 174.37 x 84.91 x 8.3mm and weighs 227 grams.

The HONOR X10 Max 5G comes with an RGBW panel instead of the traditional RGB. The “W” here adds white subpixels to reduce the power consumption of the panel when white is being displayed. Further, the panel also filters out harmful Blue light (415-455nm) via software.

It also sports dual 1217 linear stereo speakers with smart PA for amplifying its sound. The phone also supports HUAWEI Histen 6.1 sound. It comes in Racing Blue, Black, and Silver color options,

HONOR X10 Max 5G specifications

Display 7.09-inch 1080p LCD

100% DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10

RGBW panel SoC Dimensity 800 RAM 6GB / 8GB Storage 64GB / 128GB Cameras Rear: 48MP primary

8MP ultrawide

2MP depth

Front: 8MP Battery 5,000mAh with 22.5W fast charging

HONOR X10 Max 5G price:

6GB + 64GB: ¥1899 (~$269)

6GB + 128GB: ¥2099 (~$297)

8GB + 128GB: ¥2499 (~$354)

Via: Gizmochina