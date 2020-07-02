Honor X10 Max 5G

HONOR has launched the X10 Max 5G with a massive display today. The device features a 7.09-inch display with a waterdrop notch. It comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The big phone measures 174.37 x 84.91 x 8.3mm and weighs 227 grams.

The HONOR X10 Max 5G comes with an RGBW panel instead of the traditional RGB. The “W” here adds white subpixels to reduce the power consumption of the panel when white is being displayed. Further, the panel also filters out harmful Blue light (415-455nm) via software.

It also sports dual 1217 linear stereo speakers with smart PA for amplifying its sound. The phone also supports HUAWEI Histen 6.1 sound. It comes in Racing Blue, Black, and Silver color options,

HONOR X10 Max 5G specifications

Display7.09-inch 1080p LCD
100% DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10
RGBW panel
SoCDimensity 800
RAM6GB / 8GB
Storage64GB / 128GB
CamerasRear: 48MP primary
8MP ultrawide
2MP depth
Front: 8MP
Battery5,000mAh with 22.5W fast charging

HONOR X10 Max 5G price:

  • 6GB + 64GB: ¥1899 (~$269)
  • 6GB + 128GB: ¥2099 (~$297)
  • 8GB + 128GB: ¥2499 (~$354)

Via: Gizmochina

