Honor X10 Max 5G

HONOR will be launching a smartphone with a massive 7.09-inch display soon. The handset is called HONOR X10 Max 5G. The company has announced that it will be unveiling the device on July 2. Moreover, specifications to the smartphone have leaked on Weibo.

As per the post, the HONOR X10 Max 5G will feature a 7.09-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC, paired with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage, and 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage. It is tipped to be expandable up to 256GB with NM card. The device will run Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1.1.

Further, the HONOR X10 Max 5G is rumored to sport a 48MP main camera, secondary ultra-wide camera, third depth / macro camera, and an 8MP selfie shooter. It is said to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers. It will pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. The handset is expected to come in Black, Blue and Silver colors.

Source: Weibo
Via: Fonearena

