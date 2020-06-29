Honor X10 Max 5G

HONOR is all set to launch a smartphone with a massive 7.09-inch display on July 2. However, ahead of launch, the HONOR X10 Max 5G has been spotted on Geekbench. It is listed with the model number KKG-AN00 that was also seen at the database of China’s TENAA telecom authority recently.

Its Geekbench listing reveals that the HONOR X10 Max 5G will be powered by a MediaTek octa-core processor that has a base frequency of 2.00GHz. It could be the Dimensity 800 5G chipset. It could come with 8GB of RAM. Further, the smartphone scored 539 and 2186 points in single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

As per previous reports, he HONOR X10 Max 5G will feature a 7.09-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display. It is tipped to come with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage, and 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage. The device will run Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1.1.

Moreover, the X10 Max 5G is rumored to sport a 48MP main camera, secondary ultra-wide camera, third depth / macro camera, and an 8MP selfie shooter. It is said to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers. Further, it will pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging.

Source: Geekbench

