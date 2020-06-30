HONOR will be launching the X10 Max 5G, the handset with a massive 7.09-inch display on July 2. However, ahead of the launch, its variants and pricing have appeared online. The device will be launching in three options: 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. These variants could cost 2,299 Yuan (~$325), 2,599 Yuan (~$368), and 2,799 Yuan (~$396) respectively.

The HONOR X10 Max 5G is said to be made available in Speed Black, Light Silver, and Racing Blue color variants. However, we suggest you take the pricing info with a grain of salt. The device was recently spotted on Geekbench as well. The listing revealed that it will be powered by a MediaTek octa-core processor that has a base frequency of 2.00GHz. It could be the Dimensity 800 5G chipset.

The phone is tipped to come with 8GB of RAM. As per previous reports, he HONOR X10 Max 5G will feature a 7.09-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display. It is rumored to come with 64GB / 128GB storage. The device will run Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1.1. It could sport a 48MP main camera, secondary ultra-wide camera, third depth / macro camera, and an 8MP selfie shooter.

Via: Gizmochina