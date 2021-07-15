Honor has officially announced that the new Magic 3 series is going to be unveiled on August 12. The invitation mentions the date and notes how the company has changed in the past eight months alone. The Honor Magic 3 series will be revealed on August 12 at 12:30 PM BST (7:30 AM ET). Honor says the live stream will be available on its website and on major streaming websites, which likely include YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

Honor will release a new flagship device with a Snapdragon 888+ chipset. The 888+ is a more advanced version of the standard 888, which is slightly more powerful and power-efficient. The invitation reveals the camera design and that it will be a 5G capable device. The Magic 3 will be a proper flagship device, and it will be the company’s second flagship series after the Honor 50 series. It comes after the company had separated from Huawei back in November 2020.

Honor has confirmed that its Honor 50 series will come with Google Mobile Services (GMS) in select markets, so it will be interesting to see whether the Magic 3 series will have it pre-installed in western markets.

We don’t have much information about the upcoming Magic 3 series, but we do know that there will likely be two devices, a standard Magic 3 and possibly a Magic Fold model. We don’t know anything about a possible foldable device, other than Honor has recently filed for several trademarks that suggested that it was working on a number of new devices, some of which may be unveiled at the upcoming event.

We’ll bring you all of the news as soon as more information becomes available after the event, so stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming Honor Magic 3 series. Would you consider purchasing a Magic 3 if it had GMS installed on it and it came with a competitive price tag? Let us know in the comments below!