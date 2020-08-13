HONOR Hunter
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

HONOR is all set to introduce a new series of gaming laptops called Hunter. The company has revealed its logo. It will mark HONOR’s entry into the laptop gaming market. The Hunter series is the official brand name.

HONOR Hunter series’ logo was shared through an official image poster on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging website. The teaser comes with the words “Hunter is coming”. The launch is likely to take place soon. Earlier, a senior official had revealed that the company’s first gaming laptop will feature great heat dissipation capabilities.

Not a lot about the Hunter series is known at the moment. However, it is said to be  “a lot thinner than expected.” We can expect more information to be announced soon as the launch nears.

Via: Gizmochina

