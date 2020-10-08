HONOR announced two new wearables at IFA 2020. After debuting in Europe, the HONOR Watch GS Pro and Watch ES Pro have now made their way to India. The HONOR Watch ES Pro is HONOR’s version of HUAWEI Watch Fit. It features a unique design and is targeted at the fashionable audience. It comes with a rectangular dial, instead of the usual circular or square dial seen on most of the smartwatches. It includes 24/ heart rate monitoring, SpO2 level measurement, sleep tracking, stress measurement and more fitness-centric features.

The HONOR Watch ES offers 95 workout modes as opposed to 86 on the Huawei model. It has a 1.64-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 456 x 280 pixels 326ppi, and 70% screen-to-body ratio. Moreover, it comes with 12 animated workout courses that cover activities such as abs workout and shoulder pain relief exercises. It is claimed to last up to 10 days on a single charge. The company says it can be charged from 0-100% battery level in just 100 minutes, with the first 70% coming in just 30 minutes.

It is priced at INR 7,499 and will be made available through Amazon.in starting October 17.

On the other hand, the HONOR Watch GS Pro It features a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display, MIL-STD-810G certification, HiSilicon Kirin A1 chipset, GPS, built-in speaker and mic for calls. It comes with a rugged design with 316L stainless steel bezel, high-precision metal finishing technology.

It offers navigation capabilities including a GPS Route Back Function to guide you safely back to your starting point, as well as weather alerts and sunrise and sunset notifications, ideal for ambitious adventurers on longer treks. Additionally, it supports more than 100 workout modes including mountain climbing, hiking, skiing, indoor and outdoor running and more.

The HONOR Watch GS Pro is priced at INR 17,999 and will be made available through Flipkart starting October 16.