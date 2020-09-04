At its 2020 IFA Technology Conference, HONOR has unveiled two new smartwatches – the rugged HONOR Watch GS Pro and the HONOR Watch ES. HUAWEI is touting a 25 day battery life for the HONOR Watch GS Pro, which is way higher than what you get from a Wear OS-powered smartwatch or an Apple Watch. The wearable has a MIL-STD-810G certified build and comes with a built-in dual navigation system (GPS + GLONASS) that facilitates a Route Back feature. Additionally, it supports up to 100 workout modes for activities and has a host of your usual smartwatch sensors to monitor the health and vital body stats.

HONOR Watch GS Pro

The HONOR Watch GS Pro features a round 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels that translates to a pixel density of 326ppi. The watch comes with 5ATM water resistance rating and is claimed to last up to 25 days on a single charge with basic usage. But with GPS enabled, the battery life drops to 38 hours, while enabling the outdoor workout mode will provide up to 100 hours of usage time on a single charge. Talking about the aforementioned 100 workout modes, they include activities such as triathlon, outdoor running, skiing, and trail running among others.

There are a host of other useful features as well such as voice broadcasts to automatically detect and record workout activities, the ability to shoot photos from a connected phone via the watch, Bluetooth calling, and weather forecasts. Talking about the sensors, you get a heart rate sensor with 24/7 tracking and a SpO2 monitor to measure blood oxygen saturation level. Plus, the HONOR Watch GS Pro can also measure sleep cycle as well as stress levels using the in-house TruRelax tech.

The HONOR Watch GS Pro comes in a trio of colors – Charcoal Black, Marl White, and Camo Blue. Pre-orders for the device begin September 7 in the UK, France, Spain, Germany and Italy priced at €249.9 (£249.99), complete with a limited-time €50 discount in tow.

HONOR Watch ES

The HONOR Watch is a more affordable option that is targeted at users who are looking to purchase their first smartwatch. The new HONOR offering has an elongated rectangular AMOLED display that measures 1.64-inch diagonally. The device is just 10.7mm thick and has and features a 30mm watch frame to offer a comfortable fit without sacrificing aesthetic appeal. The touchscreen display has a resolution of 456 x 280 pixels and supports six always-on watch faces. Plus, this one also comes with 5ATM water resistance rating. It is claimed to last up to 10 days on a single charge and can be topped up from 0-100% battery level in just 100 minutes, with the first 70% coming in just 30 minutes.

The latest Honor smartwatch supports an impressive 95 workout modes and also offers 12 animated workout courses that cover activities such as abs workout and shoulder pain relief exercises. Just like the pricier HONOR Watch GS Pro, the HONOR Watch ES can also automatically track workouts, allows you to remotely shoot photos, manage calls, and control music playback. Other fitness-centric activities include 24/ heart rate monitoring, SpO2 level measurement, sleep tracking and stress measurement among others.

The HONOR Watch will be available in a Meteorite Black, Coral Pink and Icelandic White colors. Pre-orders begin on September 7, while the price has been set at €99.9 (£99.99) with offers such as free HONORSportsProEarphones and up to €20 promotional discount.