HONOR Watch GS Pro is now up for sale in Europe. The smartwatch was first announced at 020 IFA Technology Conference, where HONOR unveiled two smartwatches, the GS Pro and the Watch ES. The former comes with MIL-STD-810G certified build alongside offering a built-in dual navigation system (GPS + GLONASS). It is claimed to last 25 days on a single charge. The smartwatch is also getting two new colors – Camo Blue and Camo Grey. These will be made available later this year.

The HONOR Watch GS Pro comes with a rugged design with 316L stainless steel bezel, high-precision metal finishing technology. It offers navigation capabilities including a GPS Route Back Function to guide you safely back to your starting point, as well as weather alerts and sunrise and sunset notifications, ideal for ambitious adventurers on longer treks. Additionally, it supports more than 100 workout modes including mountain climbing, hiking, skiing, indoor and outdoor running and more.

At launch today, the watch is being available in Charcoal Black and Marl White color options with fluoroelastometers. The Fluoroelastometers are highly resistant to heat, sweat and oil, and less likely prone to induce any allergic reaction. The HONOR Watch GS Pro also comes in two colors in nylon materials, Camo Blue edition launching in October and Camo Grey edition in November.

To promote the HONOR Watch GS Pro among adventure seekers and outdoor enthusiasts, the company announced the“100 Hours of Survival” role play game today. With the help of HONOR Watch GS Pro, participants find a way home from the dark forest.