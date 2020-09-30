HONOR showcased its first-ever rugged smartwatch, the Watch GS Pro at IFA 2020. The smartwatch went on sale in Europe a couple of days ago. The company also announced that it will be getting two new colors – Camo Blue and Camo Grey, which will be made available later this year. Now, the company has teased its arrival in India.

Honor took to Twitter to reveal the latest development. The smartwatch will be an exclusive product launch on Flipkart. It will be a part of the eCommerce platform’s popular The Big Billion Days sale.

The HONOR Watch GS Pro comes with a rugged design with 316L stainless steel bezel, high-precision metal finishing technology. It offers navigation capabilities including a GPS Route Back Function to guide you safely back to your starting point, as well as weather alerts and sunrise and sunset notifications, ideal for ambitious adventurers on longer treks. Additionally, it supports more than 100 workout modes including mountain climbing, hiking, skiing, indoor and outdoor running and more.

The smartwatch is being available in Charcoal Black and Marl White color options with fluoroelastometers in Europe. The Fluoroelastometers are highly resistant to heat, sweat and oil, and less likely prone to induce any allergic reaction. It features a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display, MIL-STD-810G certification, HiSilicon Kirin A1 chipset, GPS, built-in speaker and mic for calls.