HONOR Watch GS 3 unveiled with improved location tracking

HONOR announced its first foldable flagship – the HONOR Magic V, which takes directly on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Alongside the new foldable smartphone, HONOR also announced its brand new HONOR Watch GS 3 that comes with a sleek new look, and improved location tracking, and health features.

HONOR Watch GS 3 has a new 3D curved glass, and the chassis is made out of 316L low-carbon stainless steel that measures at 10.5mm and weighs only 44g. The diameter of the GS 3 is 45.9mm. The watch has a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 466 x 366 resolution (336 PPI). The watch also features a 5 ATM water resistance certificate, so swimming and even diving should be just fine.

The watch also featured a new dual-frequency positioning sensor that supports five satellite constellations, which means that it can track you everywhere you go and provide more accurate information when running, hiking, and doing any other outdoor activities. Watch GS 3 also comes with improved health features, and it also has an 8-channel PPG module that aims to provide 97% minimum accuracy while tracking your heart rate. The watch also tracks blood oxygen, sleep, and many more activities that you would expect from a fitness-oriented device.

The watch features a 451 mAh battery, and HONOR says the watch can go for up to 14-days on a single charge, or 30 hours while continuously using GPS. Luckily, fast charge is here, and the company claims that a quick 5-minute top-up can provide an entire day’s worth of use. While it won’t break any records, the 30-hour GPS use sounds impressive.

The GS 3 will come with an Apollo4 chipset, and it’ll run LiteOS that supports a lot of third-party applications, albeit, it’s no Wear OS. It also has 4GB of storage, and it has a lot of functionality, including alarms, timers, remote camera shutter, mirror notifications, and notify you of incoming calls. The smartwatch also supports AliPay via NFC.

The HONOR Watch GS 3 will be available in Black, Gold, and Silver colors, and each will come with a different wrist strap, including a Nappa leather strap, while the Black model will feature a rubber strap instead. The HONOR Watch GS 3 is already up for pre-order, and it’s available in China. The Black model costs CNY 1,300 ($205), while the other two models start at CNY 1,500 ($235).