Honor-Watch-GS-3-featured

The Honor Magic3 series was released about two weeks ago at an event in China. At the event, Honor also teased us with the upcoming Watch GS 3. While the company didn’t reveal much information about the upcoming smartwatch, the company shared a number of official images on Weibo.

The images (via GSMArena) reveal the Classis Streamer and Racing Pioneer (translated) variants of the upcoming Honor Watch GS 3 smartwatch. The Classic Streamer has a golden case and has a curved display. There are also two buttons on the right side, and it looks a lot like a classic wristwatch and a brown leather strap.

Honor hasn’t talked about any new features of the Watch GS 3 in its post, but we can see that the watch face offers a step counter, heart rate monitor, and a burned calories counter. It will likely have other health and activity-focused features, and we’re yet to determine whether it can also track sleep.

The Racing Pioneer model looks a lot more sporty, and it seems to come with a silicone or rubber strap. Like the Classic, it also has two buttons on the right side, and the watch face confirms that it has a step counter, stopwatch, compass, and music control. We also expect the device to have a heart rate tracking functionality and focus on some essential health and activity tracking features like most smartwatches.

We have no information about the date on when the Honor Watch GS 3 is supposed to be unveiled, but given the official images were shared directly by Honor itself, the announcement may happen sooner than initially thought. We expect to see more teasers of the device in the coming days and weeks as Honor builds up hype for its new product. 

What are your thoughts about the new Honor GS Watch 3? Let us know in the comments!




Roland is a technology enthusiast and software engineer based in United Kingdom. He is also a content creator and writer, and is best known under the name “Techusiast”.

