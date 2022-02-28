HONOR introduces Watch GS 3 with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display and stylish design

HONOR today unveiled the brand new HONOR Watch GS 3. The company also unveiled the new flagship HONOR Magic 4 series of smartphones, and the HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro wireless earbuds. When it comes to the new smartwatch, it features a new and elegant and lightweight design.

The new HONOR Watch GS 3 is inspired by traditional mechanical watches, and it features an elegant and stylish design. The chassis is made out of 316L stainless steel, and it weighs just 44 grams, measuring 10.5mm. The display is a 1.43-inch AMOLED with 466 x 466 resolution, resulting in 326 PPI. The smartwatch is 5ATM rated, therefore taking it with you while diving and swimming shouldn’t be an issue. The watch also has 4GB of storage, and it supports Bluetooth 5.0. HONOR, however, didn’t share what operating system would be running on the smartwatch.

The HONOR Watch GS 3 also supports more than 100 workout modes, and it provides precise route tracking capabilities thanks to the built-in GNSS GPS system when running, hiking, cycling. It’s also excellent for runners, and those wanting to track their activities. The watch also comes with a new eighth-channel PPG (Photoplethysmography) sensor that can detect optical signals. It can also track the heart rate, and provide accurate information to monitor health conditions.

The HONOR Watch GS 3 will be available in three colors, Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Classic Gold. HONOR said that it would reveal pricing and availability at a later date.