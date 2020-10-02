HONOR Watch ES was launched in September alongside the Watch GS Pro. Now, the company will be announcing the smartwatch in India on October 8. It will be sold via Amazon. HONOR has already said that it will be introducing the Watch GS Pro alongside HONOR CHOICE True Wireless Earbuds on the same date. However, these two devices will be sold through Flipkart.

Let nothing hold you back from being Fit 🤸‍♀️Fierce🔥 and Fab ✨.

The #HONORWatchES is coming soon on @amazonIN

Know more: https://t.co/HLLEm1GvbW pic.twitter.com/mqWZKl011y — Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) October 2, 2020

The company took to Twitter to reveal the HONOR Watch ES India launch date. It will be exclusive to Amazon.in. The wearable was launched in Europe as HONR’s version of HUAWEI Watch Fit. It features a unique design and is targeted at the fashionable audience. It comes with a rectangular dial, instead of the usual circular or square dial seen on most of the smartwatches. It includes 24/ heart rate monitoring, SpO2 level measurement, sleep tracking, stress measurement and more fitness-centric features.

The HONOR Watch ES offers 95 workout modes as opposed to 86 on the Huawei model. It has a 1.64-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 456 x 280 pixels 326ppi, and 70% screen-to-body ratio. Moreover, it comes with 12 animated workout courses that cover activities such as abs workout and shoulder pain relief exercises. It is claimed to last up to 10 days on a single charge. The company says it can be charged from 0-100% battery level in just 100 minutes, with the first 70% coming in just 30 minutes.