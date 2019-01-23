Honor View 20 takes on Europe from €549, Honor Watch also announced

The much-awaited Honor View 20, with its narrow-bezel full-body display, hole-punch selfie camera, a 48-megapixel monster in the back and a Time of Depth sensor to boot, is finally coming to Europe. We’ve had a fun time dissecting the trends it is bringing forward to 2019 in our video review, live on our YouTue channel right now.

Availability details, announced in Paris today, are expansive with SFR and Orange carrying the device on their networks in France, Amazon staking claim to unlocked sales and an array of local dealers and carriers in other countries getting in on the party as well.

Two colors are widely available — Rouge and a cyan-ish Phantom Blue — while two others are limited in quantity — a navy-like Sapphire Blue and a Midnight Black variant.

Pricing for the base model, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is marked at £499.99/€549.90 in France, Spain and parts of Europe / €569.90 Germany. The advanced model, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage and a custom design from fashion brand Moschino, will cost £579.99/€649.90.

You can see all the features of this device, including more informaton on its cooling system, by checking out our original launch post here.

Through Janaury 30, customers in France will also receive a free Honor Watch Magic with their orders. It has a 390p circular AMOLED display, water resistance for swim-tracking, GPS, GALILEO and GLONASS positioning systems and a heart rate monitor touted to be more accurate than a Garmin Fenix 5S Plus. By the way, the watch is expected to last 7 days on a full charge with the heart rate monitor on all the time. The price is €179.

Customers in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom already are able to order the devices. Russia leads the second pack of countries, but a release date has yet to be announced.