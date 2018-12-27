Honor View 20 on sale in China tomorrow from $435

Well, the Honor View 20 was announced, now all customers need to do is buy it.

Huawei had teased this device earlier this month with a 48-megapixel camera, a rear-facing time-of-flight sensor for enhanced augmented reality applications, a 25-megapixel selife camera corralled in a small hole right in the display and a water-cooled, turbo-speed Kirin 980 computing experience.

The Honor Note 10 brought some of the gaming amenities that we’re seeing again here in the View 20: THE NINE liquid cooling, three-antenna Wi-Fi receoption and GPU Turbo 2.0. That’s paired with a 7nm processor with nearly 7 billion transistors.

The rear camera is the new Sony IMX586 sensor, a half-inch product capable of 960fps slow-motion video capture. A time-of-flight sensor helps track objects with robust depth data, allowing for motion tracking for avatars like YOYO dancing characters.

Other specs include 4.5mm maximum bezels around a full HD display with 91.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, Bluetooth 5 support, NFC, USB-C, 128GB of storage, no microSD expansion and a capacitive fingerprint sensor.

A version with 6GB of RAM will cost ¥2,999 or $435. Bumping the RAM to 8GB will result in a $507 price tag.

Sales of View 20 units in black, blue and red begin December 28.