Honor View 20 includes a 48MP rear shooter and a camera hole in its display

Samsung and Huawei were competing to be the first company to launch a smartphone that left out the notch and included a punch hole display to place its selfie camera. The surprise was that one hour before the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A8s, we saw the arrival of the Honor View 20 teased.

The Honor View 10 has become the first smartphone with a punch hole in its screen. It has been shown off before the Galaxy A8s and the Huawei Nova 4. This must’ve come as a surprise to many, but the good news doesn’t stop there. This new device will come with a 48MP rear camera and a 4.5mm hole in its display to place the selfie camera. It will also include Huawei’s Kirin 980 processor and a new feature called Link Turbo that will allow simultaneous downloading using Wi-Fi and 4G. The device will be properly launched on December 26 in Beijing. It will then arrive in Europe and more countries by the end of January 2019.