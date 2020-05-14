HONOR is prepping up to launch the X10 series of smartphones, a new laptop, and a Wi-Fi router among a host of other products on May 18. Now, the company has announced that a new Android tablet called the HONOR V6 is also in the pipeline and will break cover next week.

The HONOR V6 is special because it is the company’s first tablet to offer 5G support, and that too for both SA and NSA architecture. Additionally, the company has also announced that the device will bring Wi-Fi 6 support to the table, which essentially means faster internet connectivity if your service provider and router are up to the task.

Moreover, the teaser poster gives us a glimpse of the upcoming tablet, which appears to have taken some design cues from the HUAWEI MatePad that was launched last month. Not much is known about the HONOR V6’s internal hardware, but we expect to learn more from official teasers in the days leading up to its launch.

Source: Weibo

