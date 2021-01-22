Honor has announced its first smartphone as an independent brand after the separation from Huawei. The company has launched its Honor V40 5G in China. The smartphone comes with a MediaTek processor and features an OLED display with 80-degree curvature at its left and right edges. There are three cameras on the back and two at the front. Here’s everything you need to know about the device.

The Honor V40 5G features a 6.72-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1236 x 2676 pixels resolution. It has a 120Hz refresh rate, a 300Hz touch sampling rate, a 10.7-bit color depth, and a DCI-P3 color gamut. The display sports curved edges and comes with an integrated fingerprint sensor. It is claimed to deliver a screen-to-body ratio of 92.3 percent. It has a glass back and weighs 186 grams.

What about the global launch?

The Honor V40 is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1000+ 5G SoC, which brings support for 5G + 5G dual SIM connectivity. It is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB / 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. It runs Magic UI 4.0 based Android 11 OS with AppGallery. However, the international variant, which is said to debut under the moniker Honor View 40 is said to have Google Mobile Services installed instead of Huawei’s AppGallery. It is expected to be launched globally in Q2 of 2021.

50MP + 8MP + 2MP on the rear

On the optics front, the Honor V40 5G sports a triple rear camera setup in a vertically-aligned rectangular camera module. It sports a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture. There is an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP macro lens. The primary camera is equipped with an RYYB filter array, which makes it possible to capture brighter shots in low-light conditions. It comes with support for features like front/rear dual scene photography, AI RAW super portrait engine, handheld super night scene mode, 4K HDR timelapse photography, and 1920fps super slow-motion video shooting. On the front lies a 16MP selfie shooter with a ToF sensor for depth analysis.

The Honor V40 5G packs a 4,200mAh battery with support for 66W superfast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It comes with support for dual SIM slot, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and USB-C. Plus, there are dual linear motors for in-game vibrations as well as stereo speakers.

The Honor V40 price in China starts at 3,599 Yuan (~$556) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and the 256GB storage variant is up for grabs for 3,999 Yuan (~$618). It comes in Magic Night Black, Titanium Silver, and Rose Gold color options.