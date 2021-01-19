Honor will be introducing its first smartphone after its separation from Huawei. The latter announced the sale of its smartphone brand Honor citing ‘tremendous pressure as of late.’ It sold the assets to Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology Co., Ltd., which is a government-backed consortium. Now, Honor V40 is all set to be launched on January 22 in China. We expect a global rollout soon after. Ahead of the launch, Honor V40 price has surfaced online.

The Honor V40 is said to start at CNY 3,999 (~$615) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant as per an inventory listing by a smartphone vendor, spotted by a Chinese publication. Honor was supposed to announce the new smartphone on January 18 but the launch was postponed to January 22 citing conference venue and equipment-related issues as the reason.

The next Honor smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.72-inch OLED display (2,676×1,236 pixels) and run on Android 10-based Magic UI 4.0. It is likely to have curved edges and a pill-shaped cutout in the upper-left corner of the screen. It could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. The smartphone will come in black, blue, peach, and silver color variants. It is rumored to sport a 50MP primary sensor in its triple rear camera setup. On the front might lie a 32MP selfie shooter. It could have support for 66W wired and 55W wireless charging.

Honor recently announced its Honor Mall after its separation from Huawei’s Vmall. ITHome reports that aside from the website, there is also a WeChat app version of the store. However, an app is yet to be announced for the e-commerce site. Plus, registrations for the new Honor MagicBook and upcoming Honor V40 are also open.