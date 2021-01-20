Honor

Honor is all set to launch its first smartphone after the Huawei separation. The Honor V40 will be launched on January 22. However, ahead of the launch, more details of the device have leaked online. The latest report from the “Digital Chat Station” (Google translated) on Weibo gives us some more information about the upcoming phone’s selfie shooter and the battery.

As per the tipster, Honor V40 will feature a dual punch-hole display to house two selfie cameras. It is said to house a standard 16MP selfie camera alongside a 3D ToF sensor. It hints that the upcoming smartphone will feature advanced face unlocking. It could pack a 4,000mAh battery with support for 50W wireless charging on the phone’s high-end variant.

The Honor V40 is said to feature a 6.72-inch OLED display (2,676×1,236 pixels) and run on Android 10-based Magic UI 4.0. It is likely to have curved edges and a pill-shaped cutout in the upper-left corner of the screen. It could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. The smartphone will come in black, blue, peach, and silver color variants. It is rumored to sport a 50MP primary sensor in its triple rear camera setup. It could have support for 66W wired and 55W wireless charging.

The Honor V40 is said to start at CNY 3,999 (~$615) for the  8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant as per an inventory listing by a smartphone vendor. Honor was supposed to announce the new smartphone on January 18 but the launch was postponed to January 22 citing conference venue and equipment-related issues as the reason.

It will be made available through recently announced Honor Mall, which was formed after the company’s separation from Huawei.

I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
