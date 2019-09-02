Honor V30 flagship will feature 5G support

According to Huawei sub-brand Honor’s president Zhao Ming, the next Honor flagship, the Honor V30, will have 5G support. Last year, the Honor V20 was launched in China initially, and then got global under the name of Honor View 20 (image above). The company will likely do the same with the Honor V30, launching it in China first, with a global device being launched a tad later as the Honor View 30.

Ming referred to the Honor V30, meaning the Chinese model. It will likely be powered by the upcoming Kirin 990 processor, and get its 5G powers from the Balong 5000 chip. Whether the international Honor View 30 will inherit the same specifications is yet unknown. However, due to its 5G capabilities, expect it to be more expensive than last year’s, otherwise affordable, flagship V20/View 20.

We can expect the Honor V30 to be announced around December, but the question still remains: will it be able to run Android, and get official support from Google?