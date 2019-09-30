Android

Honor V30 5G with dual punch-hole allegedly pictured

The image you see above was posted on China’s Weibo and is allegedly depicting the front panel of the upcoming Honor V30 5G. We first heard about the Honor V30, and its 5G support, at the beginning of the month, but back then the reports talked about the Kirin 990 chip and the Balong 5000 modem. We now know that the Kirin 990 is a 5G SoC, which means that it has its modem incorporated.

As per the device itself, if the image above is legit, it appears that the Huawei sub-brand is going to take a page out of Samsung’s design book, by employing a dual punch-hole approach for the two selfie cameras.

The image also reveals a slightly curved design for the display panel, opposed to the V20 which was flat, as well as reduced overall bezels, especially for the bottom chin. The V-series are usually launched towards the end of the year, but we’re sure Weibo will reveal more about the device in the coming weeks.

