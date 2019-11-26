Set for official unveiling today, November 26, alongside the MagicWatch 2, the HONOR V30 5G has been leaked both in renders as well as in real life pictures.

This latest batch of images we’re looking at today was posted to Weibo, but can no longer be found. Slashleaks saved a copy of the set, which you can see above and below.

While it brings nothing new to the table, it confirms the previous rumors we’ve been hearing. From the 5G logo on the box, testifying to 5G capabilities, to the dual-selfie cameras on the front, in a pill-shaped oval punch hole, we’ve got nothing new to feast our eyes on.

The back features a triple-camera arrangement with the LED flash and possibly other sensors, while the home screen looks a lot like EMUI 10, based on Android 10 AOSP, similar to the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro (and PD Mate 30 RS). Similarly, it will launch without Google Mobile Services, if it even becomes available outside of China.

We’ll revert with official information once the phone has been properly introduced to the world.

Source: Weibo (taken down?)

Via: Slashleaks