As the image above testifies, the Huawei-sub-brand is preparing to launch the Honor V30 5G on November 26, two weeks from today. The image below has also been posted to Weibo, and it allegedly shows off the retail box of the Honor V30 5G.

It features the colorful Honor and V30 brand logos, in addition to a clearly visible 5G signage at the top. Rumors of 5G support for the phone go way back to the beginning of September, when we first got hints of the phone featuring the new Kirin 990 processor, which incorporates the 5G-capable modem.

We also know to expect a pill-shaped dual-front-facing camera system, as the phone’s display was leaked recently in a real-life image.

Details are scarce about pricing and availability, and, should Honor decide to make the phone available outside of China, it is unknown whether it will ship with Google support or without it, like the Mate 30 Pro. We do know that some sort of deal is expected this week, which may or may not allow Huawei to officially use Google again.

Source: Weibo