Smartphone manufacturers will soon run out of luxury sports-car brands if things proceed at a fast pace. Lamborghini and McLaren are just a couple of them, and, while Huawei tapped Porsche Design for its Mate series, its sub-brand Honor might have teamed up with Aston Martin.

The leaked poster puts the two brands next to each other, and, while a silhouette of possibly the upcoming Honor V30 5G can be seen in the background, an Aston Martin (what appears to be a DBS Superleggera) is dead-center.

Judging by what other smartphone makers did with their supercar special editions, we expect this Honor V30 5G Aston Martin edition to have some extra horsepower on the inside, with possibly an exclusive paint-job or finish on the outside. We’ll know more on November 26.

Source: SlashLeaks