Honor V30 5G Aston Martin
Author
Tags

Smartphone manufacturers will soon run out of luxury sports-car brands if things proceed at a fast pace. Lamborghini and McLaren are just a couple of them, and, while Huawei tapped Porsche Design for its Mate series, its sub-brand Honor might have teamed up with Aston Martin.

The leaked poster puts the two brands next to each other, and, while a silhouette of possibly the upcoming Honor V30 5G can be seen in the background, an Aston Martin (what appears to be a DBS Superleggera) is dead-center.

Judging by what other smartphone makers did with their supercar special editions, we expect this Honor V30 5G Aston Martin edition to have some extra horsepower on the inside, with possibly an exclusive paint-job or finish on the outside. We’ll know more on November 26.

Honor V30 5G Aston Martin

Source: SlashLeaks

You May Also Like
Huawei Mate 30 Pro review

Huawei Mate 30 Pro review: the best phone you can’t get, and that’s OK

In our Huawei Mate 30 Pro review we’re trying to answer the question of whether the phone can survive without Google support, and should you buy it?

Companies could soon get licenses to sell to Huawei

Good news for Huawei: In a recent Bloomberg interview, Commerce Secretary W. Ross said he was optimistic about reaching a “Phase One” China deal this month.

The upcoming Moto Razr has been spotted in the wild, with a huge chin

It seems that the new Moto Razr is already being caught in the wild, with a huge chin, and there’s a picture to prove it