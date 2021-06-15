Today, Honor has unveiled the new Honor MagicBook X 14 and the MagicBook X 15. The new laptops come with upgraded 10th generation Intel processors and a new premium, aluminium body. Both devices feature a number of enhancements to improve the overall performance.

The MagicBook X 14 is made out of a lightweight aluminium body and it weighs only 1.38kg and is only 15.9mm thin, so it can easily fit inside most bags and backpacks.The 15-inch variant weighs 1.56kg with 5.3mm thin bezels on three sides, and has a screen to body ratio of 87%. The two laptops will be available in two color combinations, Mystic Silver and Space Gray.

It comes with a 14-inch FullView display and it has very slim bezels at just 4.8mm, and a screen-to-body ratio of 84%. The display also has TÜV Rheinland Flicker-Free Certification and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification that protects your eyes and provides a better viewing experience when working or studying. The hinge has a 180-degree opening, so it can be laid completely flat to help share content with others.

Both the MagicBook X 14 and MagicBook X 15 will have the same internal configuration options. The new laptops have the 10th generation Intel i3-10110U and i5-10210U processors. Honor claims that maximum turbo frequency is 4.2GHz. The 8GB/16GB DDR4 dual-channel memory allows ease of use and efficiency when multitasking. Both laptops come with PCIe NVMe SSDs, so storage and transferring files, processing multimedia content should stay fast and consistent.

The fingerprint sensor is built-in to both devices into the power button, so unlocking and keeping the device safe and secure should be simple. The pair also features 2×2 MIMO dual antenna design which achieves a 160MHz bandwidth, enabling wireless transfer speeds of up to 1733 Mbps.

The 14-inch device comes with a 56Wh battery and can last up to 13.2 hours on a single charge while playing a 1080p video offline, or 11.3 hours while surfing the web. The 15-inch model is equipped with 42Wh and can last up to 7.86 hours of local 1080p video playback, or 7.3 hours of browsing the internet on a single charge. The included 65W fast charger can top up the device to 70% in just 60 minutes and it weighs 200grams.

As for pricing and availability, the MagicBook X 14 will be available to purchase in Russia from June 15th for RUB 49,990 ($689 USD). For those looking for the larger screen MagicBook X 15, it will set you back RUB 52,990 ($730 USD).

The non-X variant MagicBook models were released back in May, in case you missed that. What are your thoughts about these new devices, are you thinking about picking one up? Let us know in the comments.