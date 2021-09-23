HONOR introduced its Magic3 series back in August. It’s a solid series powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 or 888+ processor that comes with up to 5 cameras on the back. And it’s not about the number of cameras or how many megapixels each camera has. In the light of improving camera performance, HONOR has announced its new Image Engine platform and the innovative Ultra Fusion Quad-Camera Photography technology that claims to improve the smartphone’s camera performance by leaps and bounds.

Its HONOR Magic3 series is already equipped with one of the technologies. The smartphone series offers a fusion solution between the color sensor and the monochrome sensor, with the color sensor providing enhanced exposure and vivid colors and the high-definition monochrome sensor delivering better texture and details. In addition to this, the company has also introduced an algorithm to improve the clarity of the ultra-wide-camera lens photos. The fusion algorithm from HONOR fills in the details of the middle part with information obtained by the main camera, increasing the clarity of the center of the picture by up to 80% and enhancing the picture quality captured by the ultra-wide-angle lens.

There’s also a fusion algorithm that works between the main color camera and telephoto camera sensor. It improves the sharpness of the images captured by the telephoto lens, which can cover a focal length between 54mm to 94mm and increase the clarity of the zoom image by up to 180%.

The fusion algorithm works on the HONOR Image Engine platform. The company says that the new platform is “able to reconstruct the imaging process, optimize efficiency, and integrate end-to-end imaging capabilities across different platforms to deliver stunning and high-quality images in a unique and consistent style. Based on this revolutionary platform, the innovative Ultra Fusion Quad-Camera Photography is a new solution that integrates the four cameras on the smartphone to deliver an industry-leading photography and videography experience”

HONOR says it will continue to work on improving the camera performance of its smartphones. The company has also announced the HONOR MAGIC MOMENTS Awards. The awards are “focused on smartphone film creation and photography, to encourage the public to record and share the beautiful moments of life anytime and anywhere.” Users can submit their entry from September 22 on HONOR’s Magic Moments Awards website.