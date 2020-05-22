Recently, the US Commerce Department announced plans to block the company’s access to global semiconductor shipments. As part of new trade sanctions, TSMC will no longer be allowed to supply components to the Huawei Consumer Business Group. Hence, the future of in-house Kirin chipsets is uncertain.

The President of HONOR’s Business unit, Zhao Ming addressed the issue after the launch of HONOR X10.

The exec said that HONOR is looking to strengthen its relationship with MediaTek. The company plans to utilize MediaTek’s 5G SoCs.

The company offers a range of affordable 5G chipsets in its Dimensity portfolio. It starts at affordable entry-level SoCs and goes all the way to full-fledged powerful flagships like the Dimensity 1000+.

HUAWEI has been opposing the recent amendments and has said that the new U.S. sanctions will have a serious impact on a wide range of global industries.