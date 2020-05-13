HONOR

HONOR has announced a new event to launch lifestyle products. It is probably making efforts to make up for falling smartphone sales outside of China.

The company has already launched various fitness bands, a smartwatch, TWS earphones and a laptop before. On May 18, it will also announce a TV called HONOR Vision Pro.

The new products will follow the global 1+8+N strategy. The launch will take place online at 20:00 GMT +8.

HONOR will announce the MagicBook Pro as well, which will be more powerful than the MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15.6. It is likely to be a rebranded HUAWEI Matebook X Pro.

Via: GSMArena

