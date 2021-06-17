It has been long rumored that the foldable smartphone market will see some new entrants this year. While Samsung and HUAWEI have been in the segment for a couple of years now, Google could try its hands at the foldable segment alongside the Chinese companies such as OPPO, Honor, Vivo, and more. Honor was reported to be developing a foldable smartphone as part of its Magic series back in January. It was recently revealed that the device could be called the Honor Magic Fold.

A tipster Teme, who goes by the username @RODENT950 on Twitter, posted an unofficial teaser of the upcoming Magic series phone. The teaser consists of a silhouette of a smartphone, which looks to be a slider. We saw this design back on the Honor Magic 2. Hence, it is believed that the company could be working on bringing a similarly-designed Magic 3 to the market. However, this could well be a teaser for the upcoming foldable Honor Magic Fold. Teme goes on to say that the device could be launched in August, which is just a couple of months away.

An earlier report has revealed that HONOR is said to launch its Magic Fold using in-folding panels from BOE and Visionox. Meanwhile, Vivo and Xiaomi would introduce new UTG in-folding foldables in late 2021 using panels from Samsung Display, and it would be followed by HONOR with the launch of its foldable device. Hence, we can speculate that the August launch could indeed be focused on the Honor Magic 3 and not the foldable phone.

Further, Motorola is said not to launch its foldable Razr this year. It is said that the company is working on re-inventing its foldable design. Hence, the next Razr could be launched in the second half of 2022.